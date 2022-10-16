"That will be an interesting dynamic" – Hardcore legend names current champion that could face Roman Reigns

Former WWE star Tommy Dreamer feels we could see Gunther crossing paths with Roman Reigns in the future.

Reigns has been on a tear since becoming the Universal Champion. Over the last two years, he has smashed every opponent that challenged his run on the "Island of Relevancy." On the other hand, Gunther has become a dominant force on the blue brand and is currently on a 127-day run as the Intercontinental Champion.

On the latest episode of the Busted Open podcast, the ECW original recalled his conversation with fellow podcaster David LaGreca. He mentioned that Gunther vs. Reigns was an interesting idea, and with Imperium and The Bloodline behind the two men, it could make for a compelling storyline between the two factions.

"I feel the person to bring it up isn't on the roster and it was Bron Breakker. Bron Breakker can come up to the main roster and do something to take the title off of Roman Reigns. Then Dave said, 'Gunther.' And I was just like, 'Hmm.' And now that he has Imperium with him, that will be an interesting dynamic right there. I mean, definitely something to be seen. If you also think about The Bloodline and if Imperium joins forces with Sheamus' group, you have a hell of a WarGames." [23:20 - 24:06]

Roman Reigns will face Logan Paul at Crown Jewel

While Survivor Series is a few weeks down the line, there is no official word on which teams will be competing in the WarGames matches. However, Roman Reigns will have a title defense when WWE makes the trip to Saudi Arabia next month.

The Head of the Table will put his title on the line against social media sensation Logan Paul. The match was made official by Triple H in a press conference in Vegas last month.

Paul has been using mind games and even tried to drive a wedge between the Bloodline last week on SmackDown. It will be interesting to see what happens when he faces Reigns at Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on November 5.

