Tommy Dreamer on why WWE RAW Superstar needed a heel turn

Former WWE star Tommy Dreamer agrees with the company's decision to make Damian Priest a heel as it would give the former US Champion a little bit of an edge.

Priest defended his US Championship against Finn Balor on this past week's WWE RAW show and lost the title. The former NXT North American Champion had held the title since August 2021.

Following the match, he cut and promo and attacked Balor, turning heel for the first time since being called up to RAW.

On the latest Busted Open podcast, Tommy Dreamer discussed with host Dave LaGreca about Damian Priest turning heel on this past week's RAW. Dreamer felt that the former US Champion needed a change and him being a heel against Finn Balor makes good sense.

He said:

"Damian Priest needs the heel turn and there is a lot of truth to what he said." [15:40 to 15:48]

He went on to add:

"Did you feel the Damian Priest babyface experience was working? (to LaGreca) How is the jury still out if you're already the champion? And he's been the champion for a while. Go back and watch the Royal Rumble and listen to people's reactions. Don't know, again, how many Damian Priest shirts were selling as a babyface. Give him this bit of edge - I think he'll be a much better draw for WWE as a heel and I hope he gets the opportunity. And Finn Balor is a great first step for this new heel. And always blaming the fans is what a heel is supposed to do and it's kind of what a heel has to do, especially, in WWE because you can't go all heel-ish," said Dreamer. (From 25:00 to 25:56)

Dreamer did not criticize the company's decision to pipe in boos towards Damian Priest as he felt that it was needed.

Damian Priest had a strong run as WWE United States Champion

Priest had a good first year on the main roster, featuring in a tag team match at WrestleMania 37 and winning the US title at SummerSlam when he defeated Sheamus.

He faced several big-name stars like Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre, Jeff Hardy, and The Miz as US Champion.

His 191-day reign as US Champion was the longest since Dean Ambrose's one and only reign with the title in 2013 and 2014.

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3 Damian Priest took 1 loss (other than Finn Balor) in the span of almost 200 days as United States Champion. That’s an impressive stat! #WWERAW Damian Priest took 1 loss (other than Finn Balor) in the span of almost 200 days as United States Champion. That’s an impressive stat! #WWERAW https://t.co/bLbMydYVq6

