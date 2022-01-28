Ex-WWE star thinks unexpected Royal Rumble winner could challenge Brock Lesnar or Roman Reigns

Former WWE Superstar Tommy Dreamer has made his prediction on who Brock Lesnar or Roman Reigns may face at WrestleMania 38.

Both champions will go into the Royal Rumble against two tough opponents. Lesnar will defend his WWE Title against Bobby Lashley and Reigns will face his former Shield brother Seth Rollins.

Speaking on the Sirius XM show Busted Open, Tommy Dreamer gave a surprise pick for who he thinks is going to win the men's Royal Rumble and then face either Lesnar or Reigns at Wrestlemania.

“My prediction… Omos,'' said Dreamer. ''And people will hate every second of it. But Roman Reigns has kind of been leaning towards babyface. Brock Lesnar has been leaning more towards babyface. If something happens my go-to would be Brock Lesnar versus Roman Reigns at WrestleMania, but I don't think that's going to happen.”

Whilst Dreamer's pick is a surprise, the former RAW Tag Team Champion's size and potential makes Omos one of the favorites heading into the men's Royal Rumble match.

Is Omos the one to dethrone Brock Lesnar or Roman Reigns

Having now severed ties with former tag team partner AJ Styles, Omos is now standing on his own.

Whilst Tommy Dreamer could see Omos winning the Royal Rumble, the former ECW Champion appeared on Busted Open and spoke about his apprehension as to whether or not the collosus could beat either Lesnar or Reigns at WrestleMania.

“I'm just looking at everybody in the mix who's going to win it or who needs it. He's [Omos] the guy that if he wins it solidifies it and now he's the giant that either Roman or Brock defeat or that they lose to.”

Omos recently picked apart former WWE champion and tag team partner AJ Styles in convincing fashion.

With the Royal Rumble just days away, will Tommy Dreamer's pick of Omos winning the match come into fruition?

