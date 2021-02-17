Ex-WWE star reveals why turning Charlotte Flair babyface is "a hard one"

Hardcore legend Tommy Dreamer recently discussed why turning Charlotte Flair into a babyface is a difficult prospect. He stated that there are no heels right now that could make Charlotte Flair a beloved babyface.

On the Busted Open podcast, Bully Ray spoke about Charlotte Flair being a babyface. He asked Tommy Dreamer how she could be a babyface if she or the WWE wanted it to happen.

"That's a hard one. Again, she would need a big, big heel to turn her babyface. I don't know who that heel would be. The only person who I could see have that attitude would be Sasha (Banks). Where Sasha could (Bully Ray interrupts and says 'it ain't gonna happen'). I'm just saying there's no one who could match her in the ring, match her on the mic, match her with social media... I understand. I'm talking attitude, I'm not talking about other variables. And I agree, Sasha is a great babyface. So it'll be hard. Don't know who that person could be."

Bully Ray reiterated that for Charlotte Flair to be a babyface, they would need to pair her against a "monster heel" to get sympathy for Charlotte. He said no one that exists on the WWE roster could be this heel that could go against Charlotte Flair. He stated that Charlotte "needs to be loved" by the WWE Universe.

Bully Ray on Charlotte Flair vs Sasha Banks

Bully Ray said that Charlotte Flair vs Sasha Banks is the big match in WWE and that is the "money match".

Dreamer was asked if Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks could main event WrestleMania, to which he stated that it could happen in the future.

Dreamer also talked about Naomi and Bianca Belair and stated that Naomi could help Bianca, before turning on her and getting a title shot, if Bianca Belair wins the SmackDown Women's title in the future.

