Tonga Loa breaks character to send Alexa Bliss a message after heartbreaking post

Tonga Loa is currently out of action, but the star has reacted to Alexa Bliss' heartbreaking post. This saw him break his character.

Loa was hurt during the WarGames match at Survivor Series. He competed by teaming with Solo Sikoa and the rest of the new Bloodline. Unfortunately, they lost, and he tore his bicep, which ruled him out of action for seven to eight weeks. He hasn't returned yet but may be inching closer to coming back. One star who did return though, was Alexa Bliss.

She returned at the Royal Rumble and recently paid tribute to Bray Wyatt in a video, where she had the Firefly Fun House song in her caption, promising that this friendship would never end. She paid tribute to the late star, whose influence on wrestling has remained indelible even after his passing.

Trending

Expand Tweet

A female WWE star said her life is in danger. Details HERE

Tonga Loa replied with a GIF that was breaking his usual serious heel character, saying that this had made him very sad.

"That makes me sad."

Check out the tweet here.

Wyatt's passing remains one of the great tragedies in the wrestling world, and it's something that fans and wrestlers will never forget.

Tonga Loa's return to WWE will be to a fully changed scenario

Tonga Loa may be set to return to WWE soon, but when he does, it will be to a company that is very different from the one he left. Solo Sikoa has walked out, and the new Bloodline may have ended as a faction.

Jacob Fatu is on a destructive streak, and it will be interesting to see if he returns and joins Jacob and Tama Tonga as they continue to establish their dominance.

The coming weeks will determine what's next for the star now that he may be returning.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback