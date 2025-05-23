Tonga Loa, Nia Jax, and several other WWE stars react to heartbreaking Bray Wyatt update from his sister

Bray Wyatt passed away back in 2023, and the wrestling world is still grieving. WWE has since introduced the Wyatt Sicks to the company in recent years, and the group has attempted to continue his legacy.

Despite their strong introduction last year, the Wyatt Sicks have been absent from WWE TV for several months and are yet to make their debut on SmackDown after moving to the brand earlier this year.

Bray Wyatt's sister, Mika Rotunda, recently shared a heartbreaking post to celebrate his 38th birthday. Rotunda shared several images and expressed that she would be forever grieving.

While his family has been in mourning over the past two years, his friends in WWE have also shared their respects to the legend. Several stars responded by wishing Wyatt a Happy Birthday, and many reacted to Mika's post, including Natalya, Nia Jax, Tonga Loa and former star Luke Gallows.

Bray Wyatt left behind quite a legacy in WWE, and many fans expected this to be picked up by Alexa Bliss when she made her return to the company. She has not been connected with the Wyatt Sicks yet, but she has worn commemorative gear during her entrances since her return at the Royal Rumble.

Alexa Bliss and Bray Wyatt worked closely together in WWE

Alexa Bliss and Bray Wyatt worked closely in WWE for several years, as The Fiend character developed.

Since Wyatt's passing, Bliss has been on maternity leave and only recently made her return, seemingly linking herself to the character when she came back with the Lilly doll and her jacket.

That being said, Bliss is yet to have any kind of contact with the Wyatt Sicks since making her return to the company. There is a hope that they could connect as early as tonight on SmackDown, which would be a major turning point and a fantastic way to celebrate Wyatt's birthday.

There are still several plans that Wyatt's family and friends want to make a reality on WWE TV, and it will be interesting to see how they work out.

