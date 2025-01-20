Tonga Loa set to be the cover star of WWE 2K25, believes 30-year-old star

A 30-year-old SmackDown star believes The Bloodline's Tonga Loa should be on the cover of the upcoming WWE 2K25 video game. The Infamous is currently out with an injury sustained at Survivor Series: WarGames in November.

WWE Games and 2K Sports have begun hyping up the upcoming installment of the WWE 2K video game series. WWE 2K25 is likely to be released in March, with some features expected to make it the best version of the series yet.

The official X (fka Twitter) account of WWE Games recently asked a bunch of stars who they would like to see on the cover of WWE 2K25. Bayley stated Pretty Deadly and A-Town Down Under preferred each other. Chelsea Green and Tiffany Stratton suggested themselves, and Mia Yim would like to see Kevin Owens and Bayley on it.

Carmelo Hayes seemingly had a different star in mind, choosing Tonga Loa to be the cover star of WWE 2K25.

"I probably have to pick The Infamous Tonga Loa. I think it's been his year," the 30-year-old star said.

It's hard to see Tonga Loa get awarded the cover of WWE 2K25 since it's mostly given to the most popular superstars on the roster. Carmelo Hayes was likely joking as well since The Infamous has been quite popular on the internet because of his mishaps since returning to the company last year.

Previous cover stars of the WWE 2K video game include Randy Orton, CM Punk, The Rock, Daniel Bryan, John Cena, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Brock Lesnar, Seth Rollins, AJ Styles, Becky Lynch, Roman Reigns, Rey Mysterio, and Cody Rhodes.

Tonga Loa could be back for WrestleMania 41

Several WWE stars suffered injuries during the men's War Games match at Survivor Series, including Tonga Loa. The Infamous suffered a torn biceps, which has a typical recovery period of two to four months depending on the rehab.

According to WrestleVotes in a recent Q&A on Sportskeeda's Backstage Pass, the former WWE Tag Team Champion could return in time for WrestleMania 41. The plans for him are currently unclear amid the drama within The Bloodline.

"They're shooting for WrestleMania. I don't know if they have a spot for him. I wouldn't say that he's got a tag match lined up but they're shooting that he's back on TV around WrestleMania," WrestleVotes said.

The Bloodline is in shambles after Solo Sikoa walked out last Friday on SmackDown, leaving Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga.

