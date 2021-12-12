"If there's a sad little girl around here, it's her" – WWE Superstar lashes out at Charlotte Flair 

Toni Storm recently responded to the beatdown by Charlotte Flair on this week's episode of SmackDown.

WWE correspondent Kayla Braxton caught up with Toni Storm on this week's episode of Talking Smack. Toni was visibly shaken up after the matchup and had a lot to get off her chest.

Toni said Charlotte flew off the hinges because The Queen knows she cannot be intimidated. The up-and-coming rookie also said she was getting into Charlotte's head, and it's only a matter of time before she takes the SmackDown Women's title from her:

"I may be new but I'm not just some scared little girl and she knows that. And that's why she snapped and did what she did. But you know what, it doesn't matter what she does to me, I'm in her head. And she knows that I'm gonna take her SmackDown Women's Championship. And she knows that if there's a sad little girl around here, it's her."

Toni thanked Sasha Banks for coming out to help her. She said she'd win the SmackDown Women's Championship to make the whole locker room and WWE fans proud:

"I've been a fan of Sasha Banks for so long and it means the world that The Boss has my back. You know what, I'm not going to take this title to make myself proud, I'm going to do this to make the whole locker room proud, to make the whole WWE Universe proud."

You can watch the full video here.

Charlotte Flair put the beat down on Toni Storm this week

Charlotte Flair and Toni Storm were scheduled to face off in a number one contenders match this week on SmackDown. Storm seized the opportunity right from the start and showed signs of upstaging the champion.

However, Charlotte Flair went on the offensive and ended up getting disqualified. The beatdown continued even after the bell as the SmackDown Women's Champion hit the Big Boot on Toni Storm.

Is Toni Storm heading for a collision with Charlotte Flair at WWE Day 1? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

