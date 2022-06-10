"Something didn't sit right" - Toni Storm recalls Vince McMahon's advice the day she left WWE

AEW star Toni Storm recently recalled the time when Vince McMahon gave her some advice on her final day with the company.

Toni Storm has been making waves ever since she returned to the independent circuit. After making an impression in AEW, Storm has finally found a new home. However, her previous run with a major organization didn't go according to plan.

On the latest episode of Talk is Jericho, Storm spoke about the day she received some advice from the chairman when she had almost left the company:

"Vince seemed quite high on me on my last day. He was taking time to talk to me, stuff seemed like it was starting to get moving, but I just didn't trust it. Something didn't sit right. He was giving me some guidance on what he thinks I should do, this, that, and the other. I'm grateful for the opportunity, but 'no thanks,'" [H/T - Fightful]

Storm didn't have a great time with the company and decided to leave as she was being underutilized on the main roster. It will be interesting to see if Toni Storm can make a bigger impact in AEW.

Toni Storm on interacting with John Laurinaitis

After Storm made up her mind on quitting WWE, she went on to meet John Laurinaitis, the head of talent relations. On a recent episode of Talk is Jericho, Toni Storm recalled the time she interacted with Laurinaitis when she asked for her release from the company:

"He was actually really cool with me. I thought I was going to get my a*s handed to me and they were going to be mad. I just didn't care. I was over it. It doesn't sound like much of a reason to leave, this sh*t happens all the time, I get that. You can call me on the day of a show anytime you'd like and that's fine, I'll be there, but for some reason that was the thing that drove me off the edge." [H/T - Fightful]

It is safe to say that it all worked in Toni's favor as she was not mentally happy being in a promotion that wasn't fully utilizing her talents.

It will be interesting to see if she gets a shot at Thunder Rosa's AEW Women's World Championship in the near future.

