Toni Storm "forgotten" by WWE - Reports

Toni Storm is an engrossing talent with an enigmatic style of wrestling who quickly rose to prominence in NXT. However, the former NXT UK Women's Champion has experienced a lack of opportunities recently in WWE.

Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that WWE has been quite scanty with Toni Storm, mentioning that she had been "forgotten about".

Regardless of her achievements, she has not had much importance since her debut on SmackDown.

Toni Storm appeared on the SmackDown roster in July but has only competed three times since then. Her most recent match was a loss against Zelina Vega on October 8.

Despite being promoted heavily ahead of her debut on the main roster, Storm ultimately lacked a steady presence on televised shows.

Storm recently missed out on a major opportunity when she didn't make the cut to represent SmackDown at Survivor Series.

Toni Storm is a former NXT UK Women's Champion

Right after she was signed by WWE, Toni went over to NXT UK where she had an amazing feud with Rhea Ripley. She defeated Ripley to win the NXT UK Women's Championship at the monumental NXT UK Takeover: Blackpool.

Toni Storm mixes British technical grappling, Japanese strong style and a bit of high flying maneuvers to create the perfect offensive arsenal.

Known for her nasty suplexes and the dreaded Storm Zero, Storm had defeated Io Shirai to become the winner of the WWE Mae Young Classic tournament.

The 25 year old has over a decade of experience and made her in-ring debut at the age of 13. Toni has risen to the top of several other wrestling promotions with her expertise and dexterity.

She is currently engaged to Juice Robinson, formerly known as CJ Parker. She shared the happy tidings via Instagram on September 30.

