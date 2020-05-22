Toni Storm

The world of pro wrestling is known to have many interesting relationships among the stars, be it on the same promotion or across different ones. NXT UK Superstar Toni Storm has now teased that she is dating New Japan Pro Wrestling star Juice Robinson, via a Twitter post.

The former NXT UK Women's Champion posted a photo with Robinson with a heart emoji as the caption. There's no news on how the two met or how long they've been dating as both the stars haven't revealed anything previously on their social media handles. Juice Robinson was a part of WWE from 2011 to 2015, competing on NXT under the ring name CJ Parker.

Toni Storm in WWE

Toni Storm is one of the up and coming Superstars on NXT who is considered by many a potential megastar for the WWE in the future. Having debuted in the company in 2017 at the first Mae Young Classic tournament on July 13, she went on till the semifinals before getting eliminated by Kairi Sane, the eventual winner of the tournament.

Storm signed a contract with WWE in May 2018 and participated in the second edition of the Mae Young Classic as well. She emerged as the winner after defeating Io Shirai in the finals at the first all women's PPV in the company's history, WWE Evolution.

In the meantime, Storm joined NXT UK's women's division where she initially lost to Rhea Ripley in a tournament final for the inaugural NXT UK Women's Championship. She later defeated Ripley and captured the title at NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool in January 2019 and had a long reign lasting 231 days.

Toni Storm was also a part of the NXT Women's Survivor Series team in 2019 and even entered this year's Royal Rumble match. The future looks bright for the New Zealand born star!