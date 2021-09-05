"I feel like I need to keep an eye out" - Toni Storm shares her next targets in WWE 

Toni Storm was on the latest episode of Talking Smack after her segment on WWE Smackdown this past week. She was speaking to Kayla Braxton when Zelina Vega interrupted them.

Vega ridiculed Toni's outfit, handed her a custom shirt, and stormed off. She also added that Toni was lucky that Ziggler is interested in her.

Recovering from the sudden ambush, Toni disclosed that she had her eyes on the "top girls" of the blue brand, including Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair. She would also watch out for Zelina Vega now.

“I mean, I said from the beginning, I’m wasting no time. I’ve got my eye on Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch and I've got my eye on all of the top girls. I guess now I’ve got my eye on Zelina Vega. Yeah, I feel like I need to keep an eye out,” Toni said.

Toni Storm supported Rick Boogs on SmackDown

Toni Storm made a surprise appearance on WWE SmackDown this week. She was in a backstage segment with Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode.

The Dirty Dogs were getting ready for Ziggler's match against Rick Boogs. Ziggler offered Storm a "front-row seat" for his match, but she supported his opponent instead.

Speaking to Kayla Braxton, Toni Storm also discussed her adoration of Rick Boogs. To her, Rick was "like Eddie Van Halen in wrestling boots." Storm also sa that he seemed like a cool guy.

Edited by Angana Roy