"I can’t wait to hit it on Charlotte Flair" - Former Champion wants to hit her new finisher on The Queen

Is Toni Storm a Storm One DDT away from defeating Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship?

Toni Storm was the latest guest on Out of Character with Ryan Satin to discuss all things WWE. When talking about her new Storm One DDT finishing move, Storm says she's only been able to use it twice so far and that she can't wait to hit it on Charlotte Flair.

"I've got a new finisher and so far, I've only done it to Zoey Stark and Zelina Vega," Toni Storm said. "I'm having fun with the new one. I can't wait to hit it on Charlotte Flair and everybody else. I got it from my coach in England, Dean Allmark, who's been an absolute just great mentor, great coach. When I saw him do that, I was like, 'As your student, I would really like it if I could steal that, please.' He gave me his blessing. I'm proud to take a bit of my training school and show the world."

When will Toni Storm get another shot at Charlotte Flair?

Toni Storm challenged Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship on the Christmas Eve edition of WWE SmackDown and came up short.

While Toni Storm will no doubt look to earn herself another shot at the championship, it likely won't happen anytime soon as Charlotte Flair has gone out of her way to avoid facing Storm for the championship in recent weeks on SmackDown.

As of this writing, Charlotte Flair doesn't have an opponent for this Saturday's Day 1 pay-per-view. We'll see if that changes between now and Saturday, given the changing landscape of the WWE roster due to the latest outbreak of COVID-19.

What do you make of Toni Storm's comments? Would you like to see another title match between her and Charlotte Flair? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Thanks to Fightful for the transcription of this podcast.

