Tonight's WWE NXT will no longer feature the Fight Pit

Tonight's edition of WWE NXT, a special event named New Year's Evil, unfortunately just got a little less special. The highly anticipated Fight Pit match between Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher has been mysteriously pulled from tonight's show.

Earlier this morning, WWE removed all mentions of the match from its website and social media. While the main roster is known to do this and then just completely ignore it like it was never announced, to begin with, it seems that NXT is going out of their way today on social media to try to explain it and turn it into a story.

Earlier this afternoon on social media, NXT correspondent McKenzie Mitchell tweeted the following...

"Just saw @RealKingRegal walk into a closed door meeting with @WWENXT medical personnel. As soon as I get an update on what the meeting was, I'll report back."

WWE NXT New Year's Evil is headlined by Finn Balor defending his NXT Championship against Kyle O'Reilly

In a later update, Mitchell took to Twitter again to keep the storyline flowing throughout the afternoon...

"UPDATE: I talked to @RealKingRegal and he said he will have an update for everyone very shortly. @WWENXT"

As of this writing, NXT General Manager William Regal has yet to comment on the matter, but he will announce the cancellation of the match for storyline reasons later this afternoon on social media.

Without the Fight Pit, this is what tonight's WWE NXT: New Year's Evil card looks like...

Damian Priest goes one on one with Karrion Kross.

Santos Escobar defends his WWE Cruiserweight Championship against Gran Metalik.

Rhea Ripley and Raquel Gonzalez go to war in the Last Woman Standing match.

Finn Balor defends his NXT Championship against Kyle O'Reilly.

Are you excited for NXT New Year's Evil tonight? Did the removal of the Fight Pit lessen your anticipation? Or does it not matter to you? Let us know by sounding off in the comments section below.