Tony D'Angelo addresses huge betrayal on WWE NXT; 28-year-old star reveals why he did it

Tony D'Angelo was involved in an in-ring segment during the latest episode of WWE NXT. He spoke about his longtime friend Stacks turning on him at Stand and Deliver, and the latter revealed the reason behind his actions.

The Don came out all alone, and he was not in a happy mood. He said he didn't expect the betrayal to happen, but he expected him and Stacks to have a conversation. Tony D said he decided to give the latter the benefit of the doubt when things went sideways and mentioned that he had always had the 28-year-old star's back since childhood.

Tony D'Angelo then said that Stacks always had his eye on the big seat and that he always wanted to lead The Family. He mentioned that the latter had his back when he was arrested, but his impulsivity jeopardized the Family. Tony D'Angelo told Stacks that he was going to pay for his sins, and mentioned the other Family members were away.

Stacks appeared on the big screen and said he was sick of taking orders from The Don, and claimed that the latter was getting soft. He also said that Tony wasn't capable of leading them anymore. D'Angelo got jumped by several security guards, but he managed to fight them off.

