Tony D'Angelo adds stipulation to match at In Your House

The Don of NXT 2.0, Tony D'Angelo, raised the stakes for his feud against Santos Escobar at In Your House on the latest episode of the show.

Last week, Legado Del Fantasma disrupted Troy Donovan and Channing Lorenzo's match against Malik Blade and Edris Enofe. While D'Angelo's associates seemed to have the upper hand, Escobar's family appeared ringside to cause a distraction.

However, D'Angelo's men double-teamed on their opponents for the win. Following the match, a brawl broke out between Legado Del Fantasma and Tony D'Angelo and his associates.

On the latest edition of NXT 2.0, D'Angelo and Escobar sat down for an agreement on Legado's yacht. Both men agreed that it was going to be a turf war between their families.

Tony D'Angelo then went on to add a stipulation that at In Your House, both groups will compete in a six-man tag team match wherein the loser will have to join the winners' family. Santos Escobar approved of the stipulation as both men shook hands on the matter.

With the feud intensifying each week and the stakes raised at In Your House, it remains to be seen which team will have to swallow the bitter pill and join the other after their match.

