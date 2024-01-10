Tony D'Angelo and Stacks retain WWE NXT Tag Team Championship despite former RAW star's interference 

On the latest episode of WWE NXT, Tony D'Angelo and Stacks defended their NXT Tag Team Championship against Bronco Nima and Lucien Price of OTM.

Stacks and Nima started things off in the ring. The latter dropped the former with a shoulder tackle and tried to go for another move, but the champion escaped and tagged in Tony D. The Don hit Nima with a series of strikes, tagged Stacks back in, and they hit a 2-for-1. Bronco Nima tagged in Price, but Stacks took the latter out with a dropkick. The Family double-teamed on OTM again.

After Tony was tagged in, he hit Price with two dropkicks before tagging out. While Stacks and Price were on the apron, Nima caught the former and dropped him on the floor with an electric chair facebuster. Later on, Stacks had to fight through OTM on his own, and he finally made the hot tag to Tony D'Angelo.

D'Angelo hit Nima with multiple belly-to-belly suplexes and nailed Price with a powerslam followed by a spinebuster for a nearfall. Toward the end of the match, OTM hit Tony D with a double-team move, but The Don kicked out.

Former RAW star Scrypts (FKA Reggie) tried to interfere in the match, but Adriana Rizzo pushed him off the top turnbuckle. Tony D'Angelo hit a Spinning Fisherman's Buster to win the match for his team.

