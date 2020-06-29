Tony Khan on Britt Baker-dumpster segment in AEW; reveals who is working on the women's division

Tony Khan talked about Britt Baker's controversial segment on AEW Dynamite.

Tony Khan and Kenny Omega are focusing on building up the women's division in AEW.

Britt Baker on AEW

AEW Dynamite, over the last two weeks, has seen a number of funny segments that involve Britt Baker. Britt Baker injured her leg earlier in the year on AEW Dynamite, and since then has not been able to compete in the ring. This has not stopped her from actually participating in the show, however. She has been in a modified chariot-like wheelchair and has been involved in various segments. Over the last few weeks, Big Swole and Britt Baker got involved with each other, with Britt Baker trying to attack Big Swole in her cart, but found herself on the back foot.

Tony Khan was recently on AEW Unrestricted with Aubrey Edwards and Tony Schiavone. During the podcast, he talked about the segment with Britt Baker and the dumpster on last week's episode of AEW Dynamite and revealed that Kenny Omega was the one who came up with it.

Tony Khan reveals Kenny Omega's role in Britt Baker-AEW segment

Tony Khan revealed that Kenny Omega was the one who came up with the dumpster-segment for Britt Baker. He went on to state that he had been working with Kenny Omega continuously to improve the AEW women's division.

"Kenny had these amazing ideas for Britt recently, with the dumpster and Swole. That worked out great for Swole, and even though it was probably not fun for Britt, I think in the long run, it was great for Britt too, and then we did some more great stuff with it last night. Kenny worked so hard with the women's division and it is a real pleasure to sit with him and work on that stuff."

.@RealBrittBaker really didn't like being thrown in the dumpster it seems. Look at that plexiglass case 😅 #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/NPSQuRcpaV — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) June 25, 2020

During the last two weeks, Big Swole has been getting revenge on Britt Baker. In one segment she dumped Britt Baker in the garbage dumpster and left her there for a long time before she was finally found.

On last week's AEW Dynamite show, Britt Baker apparently had protection, as she was behind a plexiglass wall but that did not prove to be enough to protect her from Big Swole, who dumped a lot of garbage on her head. This has been one of the more interesting segments in AEW for some time.

