Tony Khan calling WWE the "Harvey Weinstein" of wrestling draws serious criticism from veteran (Exclusive)

Tony Khan's recent comments about WWE have been received poorly by many, including legendary journalist Bill Apter.

Over the last few days, much of the pro wrestling community has been discussing Tony Khan's comment that WWE is the Harvey Weinstein of the wrestling industry. As expected, it has generated a lot of debate. According to Bill Apter, this was a terrible statement that only served to get internet traction.

Speaking on this week's episode of Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, Bill Apter stated:

"Two things that Tony Khan did that's all over the internet. One of them was totally out of the question, and the other one was 'Thank you, Tony.' So the out of the question was the WWE and Harvey Weinstein. Eh, sorry. But it turns out what we are reading right now is he is kind of inferring that, well, look, it was all over the internet. It got a lot of promotion, right?" [6:53 onwards]

Bill Apter complimented Tony Khan's conviction to wearing a neckbrace

The recent segment where The Elite attacked Tony led to the former suffering a kayfabe neck injury. The AEW CEO resorted to wearing a neckbrace even outside of the programming to keep up the angle.

On the same episode of UnSKripted, Bill Apter stated:

"I am gonna go old school on ya. I didn't find the neckbrace hilarious. I found it old-school wrestling guy. Because the way old-school wrestlers used to sell their injuries. When they broke their arm, and they didn't really break their arm, and they went through an airport for months. That arm was in a sling. When Bruno Sammartino had his neck broken, even after it was broken, that neckbrace was on." [7:50 onwards]

As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for the AEW president down the line.

