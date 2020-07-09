Tony Khan confirms that AEW has suspended Big Swole
- Big Swole has been officially suspended by AEW for her recent actions.
- Tony Khan and Swole exchanged tweets following the announcement.
As revealed on night two of Fyter Fest, Big Swole got served by AEW officials as she arrived for the PPV. Swole wasn't allowed to enter the arena as she was told that she had been suspended for kidnapping Dr. Britt Baker DMD on AEW Dynamite two weeks ago.
Tony Khan would later confirm the storyline suspension and the reasoning behind the decision with the following tweet:
As we just informed @SwoleWorld on #AEWDynamite via formal letter, Big Swole has been suspended from AEW for kidnapping Dr. Britt Baker. Wrestlers can’t kidnap each other. We asked Swole to go home to cool off. Swole’s an important member of our team, and we’ll see her back soon.
Swole reacted to Tony Khan's tweet as well:
AEW Women's Champion Hikaru Shida didn't sound too pleased with Swole's suspension as it eliminates another possible title contender. Shida noted on Twitter that many wrestlers have not been able to travel due to the COVID-19 pandemic along with two other stars being injured. Tony Khan responded by assuring Shida that AEW is looking for domestic challengers who are worthy enough to challenge for the AEW Women's title.
A fan also questioned Khan as to why AEW doesn't suspend Lance Archer, who also seemingly kidnaps someone every week. Tony Khan explained that Archer attacks people and ragdolls them in the ring, which is entirely different.
The exchange between Swole and Khan wasn't over, as the star continued to argue over her suspension and how Baker was let off despite throwing coffee in her face.
Big Swole's entertaining rivalry with Britt Baker in AEW
The segment in question happened two weeks ago when Big Swole was seated in her cart only to realize later that Big Swole was at wheel.
Swole took Baker on a ride, which ended with the injured star later being found in a dumpster by Rebel.
The storyline between Big Swole and Britt Baker has inarguably been one of the most entertaining angles on AEW Dynamite over the past few weeks.
Baker has been forced to be out of action due to a knee injury, which includes a partial LCL tear, a small tendon tear and an interior tibia fracture. Despite being hurt, Baker is featured on AEW Dynamite every week as the obnoxious heel along with her sidekick Rebel.
Baker is expected to return in time for AEW's All Out PPV, which is slated to happen on September 5th. In the meantime, AEW has done a decent job of keeping her in the picture. Britt Baker's appearances have also helped develop her character and it has also benefited Big Swole in the process.Published 09 Jul 2020, 09:15 IST