Tony Khan confirms that AEW has suspended Big Swole

Big Swole has been officially suspended by AEW for her recent actions.

Tony Khan and Swole exchanged tweets following the announcement.

Tony Khan and Big Swole.

As revealed on night two of Fyter Fest, Big Swole got served by AEW officials as she arrived for the PPV. Swole wasn't allowed to enter the arena as she was told that she had been suspended for kidnapping Dr. Britt Baker DMD on AEW Dynamite two weeks ago.

Tony Khan would later confirm the storyline suspension and the reasoning behind the decision with the following tweet:

As we just informed @SwoleWorld on #AEWDynamite via formal letter, Big Swole has been suspended from AEW for kidnapping Dr. Britt Baker. Wrestlers can’t kidnap each other. We asked Swole to go home to cool off. Swole’s an important member of our team, and we’ll see her back soon.

Swole reacted to Tony Khan's tweet as well:

Call me next time....all that gas money. You taking away from my thousands when you have billions. Fam I need a reimbursement! https://t.co/EZkbTsFeFd — Big Swole 💪🏾 (@SwoleWorld) July 9, 2020

This is some ole baby back bullsh!t!!! Suspended, where was this energy when the heifer threw coffee in my face....ON NATIONAL TV!!!!



You'll get yours @RealBrittBaker https://t.co/MWUp3FWRgl — Big Swole 💪🏾 (@SwoleWorld) July 9, 2020

AEW Women's Champion Hikaru Shida didn't sound too pleased with Swole's suspension as it eliminates another possible title contender. Shida noted on Twitter that many wrestlers have not been able to travel due to the COVID-19 pandemic along with two other stars being injured. Tony Khan responded by assuring Shida that AEW is looking for domestic challengers who are worthy enough to challenge for the AEW Women's title.

Many wrestlers can’t fly to the US because of COVID-19 for months,

2 injured wrestlers, and now @SwoleWorld !?!? #AEWDynamite #AEWonTNT https://t.co/Obtk8SNxYn — HIKARU SHIDA 志田 光 (@shidahikaru) July 9, 2020

Swole will be back soon, and with travel disrupting the division, we’re searching for additional domestic challengers worthy of facing you to create more competition for you, champ. Thank you! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) July 9, 2020

A fan also questioned Khan as to why AEW doesn't suspend Lance Archer, who also seemingly kidnaps someone every week. Tony Khan explained that Archer attacks people and ragdolls them in the ring, which is entirely different.

Lance Archer kidnaps someone every week!! — Ofooro (@johnjfreeze) July 9, 2020

Lance Archer assaults people and then throws them at or around the ring. That’s different. This is wrestling. You have to draw the line somewhere, but assault isn’t it. — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) July 9, 2020

The exchange between Swole and Khan wasn't over, as the star continued to argue over her suspension and how Baker was let off despite throwing coffee in her face.

So Britt can throw hot coffee in my face and nothing is done....ok Tony! #SuspendThatTrickToo https://t.co/Bophrn8Nr3 — Big Swole 💪🏾 (@SwoleWorld) July 9, 2020

Fair enough on the coffee, but take away the kidnapping, which we can’t condone, and then I thought the coffee was offset by the garbage (twice) + then using your credential and an #AEW facemask to get back into the building under false pretenses, so I’d say call it even on that. — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) July 9, 2020

Big Swole's entertaining rivalry with Britt Baker in AEW

The segment in question happened two weeks ago when Big Swole was seated in her cart only to realize later that Big Swole was at wheel.

Swole took Baker on a ride, which ended with the injured star later being found in a dumpster by Rebel.

The storyline between Big Swole and Britt Baker has inarguably been one of the most entertaining angles on AEW Dynamite over the past few weeks.

Baker has been forced to be out of action due to a knee injury, which includes a partial LCL tear, a small tendon tear and an interior tibia fracture. Despite being hurt, Baker is featured on AEW Dynamite every week as the obnoxious heel along with her sidekick Rebel.

Baker is expected to return in time for AEW's All Out PPV, which is slated to happen on September 5th. In the meantime, AEW has done a decent job of keeping her in the picture. Britt Baker's appearances have also helped develop her character and it has also benefited Big Swole in the process.