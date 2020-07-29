Orange Cassidy has become one of AEW's biggest draws. He is a breath of fresh air to Pro-Wrestling and someone who has built a unique character in AEW. Tony Khan seems really happy with Orange Cassidy's work, and he didn't miss a chance to let the world know about Cassidy's worth.

Tony Khan on Orange Cassidy in AEW

The Co-Founder of AEW, Tony Khan, was in conversation with ESPN. On the show, Khan spoke about his relationship with Orange Cassidy and how they built his character in AEW.

"He clearly had a following, but he wasn't somebody, when we started, that I was really particularly aware of or had real big plans for. [After Double or Nothing,] I spent a lot of time with Orange Cassidy and got to know him a lot better, and also talked to him about ideas, and that opened a lot of doors for both of us. I had no idea what an intelligent person Orange Cassidy is, and he is very, very smart. And really, I had no idea how well-thought-out this all was. He's multi-talented, he's a team player, he's tried to make other people look good as much as possible, and the most important thing above all else is his work is phenomenal. He's a great wrestler."

Tony Khan further spoke about TNT's thoughts on Orange Cassidy. The network sees the AEW star as an asset.

"He's become, organically, a big merchandise mover, and he's been in some very high-rated television segments. It's not inaccurate at all to say that TNT loves him."

Orange Cassidy has quickly risen up the ranks in AEW. In Tony Khan's promotion, Cassidy started with a feud with PAC but that abruptly ended because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Following PAC's absence, Orange Cassidy took part in the Casino Ladder Match at AEW Double Or Nothing earlier this year. After he was unsuccessful in his attempt at the AEW PPV, Orange Cassidy began a feud with Chris Jericho. The two AEW stars met at Fyter Fest with Jericho picking up the win.