Tony Khan reveals his honest thoughts on Brian Cage facing Jon Moxley immediately after his AEW debut

Jon Moxley and Brian Cage have had quite the feud on AEW.

Jon Moxley is set to defend his title against Brian Cage at Fyter Fest.

Brian Cage and Jon Moxley on AEW

Tony Khan was on the most recent episode of AEW Unrestricted with senior AEW referee Aubrey Edwards and AEW commentator Tony Schiavone, where he opened up regarding his thoughts on the prospective match between Jon Moxley and Brian Cage for the AEW Championship at Fyter Fest night 2.

Tony Khan on Jon Moxley facing Brian Cage for the AEW World Championship

Tony Khan talked about Brian Cage facing Jon Moxley and revealed that while Cage had debuted at AEW Double or Nothing, he had actually signed with the company in January early in the year. Khan went on to reveal that AEW Fyter Fest would see Brian Cage face Jon Moxley and that it was a match that he was looking forward to.

Khan went on to admit that Taz playing a role in the feud between Brian Cage and Jon Moxley had heightened proceedings on AEW, and the segment was Cage and Moxley fought in the parking lot, before smashing up a car was a segment that he had really enjoyed as well.

"I really believe in Brian Cage. Brian Cage signed with us in January, but he did not debut till Double or Nothing. I think it was January when his contract expired, early in the year. Brian was rehabilitating an injury for a while. It is hard to believe a guy as big as Brian can get hurt. He seems indestructible and I think that's where Moxley is going to be looking for an edge on him. It's going to also be interesting because of Taz and what Taz had done for Brian Cage as a manager, as an advisor, as an advocate. The promos have been tremendous and Taz and Jon Moxley are two of the best talkers in wrestling. Brian Cage and Jon Moxley getting together and wrestling is going to be like a tornado. I think it's going to be a great main event and for me, when Brian Cage went out and attacked him in the parking lot, that's what it's all about. People thought I would be upset with that because they destroyed the company car with the AEW license plate on it, that we use for food runs and catering and things like that. I was happy to pay that repair bill."

While Jon Moxley is set to defend his title against Brian Cage at Fyter Fest night 2, Renee Young testing positive for Covid-19 may cause some issues, although Moxley has tested negative.