Tony Khan takes a massive shot at Vince McMahon and WWE

AEW President Tony Khan has often been compared to WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. During a recent interview with Entrepreneur.com, Khan spoke about the difference between him and McMahon.

He took some major shots at Vince McMahon and WWE by claiming that AEW doesn't do "cheap DQ finishes", "false advertising", and "same matches 17 weeks in a row".

"There's a lot of differences. I don't do really cheap DQ [disqualification] finishes to prolong something. There are other wrestling programs where you might see multiple DQs and countouts in a week. I believe in giving the fans a finish to the match. I believe in not false-advertising programs and people. I might hype something I really believe in, but there's a big difference between hyping something and false-advertising outright, and I've never done the latter. I think that's why we have a lot of goodwill with the audience. Following through on the things you say you're going to do and trying to deliver a show that's in the spirit of what the fans want to see week in, week out and offering fresh matches and fresh programs is a big part of it. You know, not doing the same matches 17 weeks in a row over and over again," said Tony Khan.

Vince McMahon has faced a lot of criticism lately for his WWE booking

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon has done a lot for the professional wrestling business. It is true that without his vision, WWE wouldn't have become the global juggernaut that it is today. However, the belief among the majority of the WWE Universe is that McMahon has now lost his touch.

Vince McMahon has been criticized a lot in the last few years for his bookings, especially for Monday Night RAW. Veterans not putting over young superstars, storylines getting abruptly canceled, and throwing in random matches at the last minute have been some of the issues that fans have been upset about.

Despite all the backlash, it is highly unlikely that the WWE Chairman will step down from his position anytime soon.

