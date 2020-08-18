Tony Schiavone reveals details of his AEW Contract

Tony Schiavone is having the time of his life in AEW. The former WCW commentator is on point whenever he's on AEW Dynamite alongside Jim Ross and Excalibur. Moreover, his segments with Britt Baker have also been entertaining and showcases his other talents.

Tony Schiavone's AEW Contract is for three years

Tony Schiavone was a guest on Gettin' Better with Ron Funches podcast, where he discussed his career, family, and working in AEW. He praised Tony Khan for his leadership and credits AEW for its work environment and the love of pro wrestling.

Schiavone also said that his life is great at the moment, but if he had not signed with AEW, he might have suffered during the pandemic. Schiavone also revealed that he signed with AEW for three years, with a possibility of an extension. He said:

"Right now, my life is great. I can't imagine had I not signed with AEW what my life would be like right now because I wouldn't have baseball. I would have to wait till football started to get some sort of revenue stream. It's kind of saved me on a financial level, but it has also rekindled my love of professional wrestling, that I thought I would never get back again. But it has. I started with them in September of last year. I signed a three-year deal, which can go up to five years, with two more years added to that."

You can watch the segment at 45:00 in the video below

Tony Schiavone seems genuine in his praise of Tony Khan and his fellow AEW co-workers. Moreover, pro wrestling fans are happy to see Tony back on commentary as he was the voice of WCW Monday Nitro, and in AEW, he's only adding to that legacy.

