Tony Schiavone was there for one of the biggest rivalries in sports-entertainment when he served as the voice of WCW Monday Nitro as they took on WWE RAW in a rating war that defined in professional wrestling. And as if destiny had chosen him for the next war, he signed with AEW last year and now is very much involved in AEW Dynamite as they take on WWE NXT week after week.

Schiavone revealed that he was hesitant to take the job, but interestingly, WWE offered him a job at the same time.

Tony Schiavone reveals why he chose AEW over WWE

On the Gettin' Better with Ron Funches podcast, Schiavone revealed that he was reluctant to get back into pro wrestling as his previous run in WCW didn't end well. It turns that WWE had offered him a job at the same time. He said:

"I didn't trust the wrestling business, because of the past. Also, I kind of was offered a job at the WWE at the same time I was offered the job at AEW. And a meeting with Tony Khan in Jacksonville just changed my outlook on wrestling and what it could be. That got me back into it."

You can watch the segment at 47:00 in the video below

It's interesting to see Tony Schiavone come back into wrestling full time, considering that he was not part of it for several years.

