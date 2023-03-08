"Too close to call" - WWE legend picks Bianca Belair and top AEW star as the best female wrestlers of 2022 (Exclusive)

WWE legend Teddy Long recently picked both Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill as the "Female Wrestler of the Year" 2022 in the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards.

It's no secret that The EST of WWE had a memorable 2022 as she won the RAW Women's Championship from Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 38 and has remained the champion to this date. Belair is set to walk into WrestleMania 39 with the gold around her waist for a highly-anticipated match against Asuka.

As for Jade Cargill, the TBS Champion has remained undefeated for her entire AEW career, with no one in sight to defeat her anytime soon. Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Teddy Long was compelled to pick both Bianca Belair and Cargill as his "Female Wrestler of the Year."

Long recalled working closely with the TBS Champion before she made it to AEW, saying he admires her dedication to succeed in the business.

"It'll be a toss-up for me. Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill; those are the two right there. And the reason with Jade, I had the opportunity to work with Jade before she went to AEW and became a big star. What a beautiful woman, just great attitude, and this is why I knew she was gonna make it because she listens, and she's hungry, and she wanted it real bad; I could tell that when we had her around as part of training. So Jade and Bianca, man, it's a toss-up. It's like what we used to call back in the day. It's just too close to call," said Teddy Long. [4:45 - 5:19]

Check out the full video below:

Mac Davis picks WWE star Bianca Belair as the "Female Wrestler of the Year"

While Mac Davis, too, had nothing but kind words to say about Jade Cargill, he named Bianca Belair as his pick for the "Female Wrestler of the Year." The wrestling podcaster thinks The EST of WWE is great both inside and outside of the ring and added that she was a worthy champion for the promotion.

"I had the opportunity to meet Jade with Teddy face-to-face several years ago. What an incredible woman, what an incredible talent. She's come a long way. But for me, the female wrestler of the year is Bianca Belair. She's also an incredible talent in the ring and she's come a long way. She's a very good champion for WWE," said Mac Davis. [5:20 - 5:43]

It remains to be seen if Bianca Belair manages to continue her winning ways and retains her RAW Women's Title at WrestleMania 39.

