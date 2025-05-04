"Too good" - WWE legend makes shocking Triple H & Shawn Michaels comparison with 43-year-old RAW star following series of losses

A WWE legend recently compared a 43-year-old RAW star to Triple H and Shawn Michaels. The Hall of Famer explained why it was valid despite the star's propensity to often lose big-time matches.

Finn Balor is one of the most decorated WWE stars on the current roster, but many feel he hasn't been treated as a main-event player over the past few years. Balor's last singles win on television was nearly a year ago, in June 2024, against Dragon Lee on RAW. His last singles win in a premium live event was at Extreme Rules 2022, when he defeated Edge in an I Quit match.

At WrestleMania 41, Dominik Mysterio pinned Balor to win the Intercontinental Championship. While some fans are not happy to see the former Universal Champion on the losing end again, John "Bradshaw" Layfield had a different take and even compared Balor to legends such as Triple H and Shawn Michaels. He explained his thinking on a recent episode of the Something to Wrestle with Bruce Prichard podcast.

"'Finn Balor, listen, buddy, you're too good. That's why they beat you because they know that you can get beat and it doesn't hurt you.' (...) Finn Balor is that good. He looks great, he's a great worker, and unfortunately, when you're a great worker, you get beat a lot. Triple H had a losing record at WrestleMania because he was such a great worker. Shawn Michaels, Mr. WrestleMania, was not undefeated at WrestleMania because he was such a good worker. People don't remember that because they were such great workers. Same thing with Finn Balor," JBL said. [3:05 - 3:37]

It's great to see JBL acknowledge the star power and value of Finn Balor, but his fans would love to see him win matches consistently and possibly have a longer title reign than his Universal Championship run of one day.

Triple H and Shawn Michaels' records at WrestleMania

Triple H and Shawn Michaels are two of the greatest WWE Superstars in history. As mentioned by JBL above, the real-life best friends have more losses than wins at WrestleMania.

Triple H had a total of 23 matches at The Grandest Stage of Them All but only won 10 of them. Michaels, on the other hand, performed 17 times at WrestleMania and only won six, and he dubbed himself "Mr. WrestleMania."

It's not about the number of wins for The Heartbreak Kid, but the quality of his matches regardless of results that backed his claim.

