"Too harsh a decision" - Wrestling fans on Twitter stunned after Adam Pearce fires 2-Time WWE Champion live on RAW

By Rohit Nath
Modified Dec 13, 2022 10:12 AM IST
The boss made a stunning decision to end RAW
Adam Pearce took the ultimate course of action on RAW this week to end the show. The show was headlined by Seth Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley to determine the #1 contender for the United States Championship.

Rollins would win the match, and post-bout, Lashley laid his hands on a WWE official again despite Adam Pearce's warning from last week. When Pearce came out to confront the All-Mighty, he was shoved himself, to which he cussed the word "motherf***er" before telling Lashley that he was fired.

Pearce's decision has been met with an instant shock from the WWE Universe, and you can see some of the immediate reactions to Bobby Lashley getting fired below:

Will Adam Pearce reinstate Bobby Lashley?

It will be interesting to see how things play out in the Pearce-Lashley saga. It seems clear that The All Mighty has been written off TV, presumably for the rest of the year.

There is still the trilogy bout with Brock Lesnar that is pending, and we imagine it will happen at some point in early 2023.

Brock Lesnar was another superstar who was suspended by Pearce last year before he was eventually reinstated. It will be exciting to see what the aftermath of Bobby Lashley's firing on RAW will be.

Edited by Genci Papraniku
Be the first one to comment
