"Took my pants down all the way"- 54-year-old legend recalls showing his genitals to Vince McMahon before quitting WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently shared a hilarious story about the time he had to pull down his pants to show his balls to Vince McMahon.

The 54-year-old is arguably one of the greatest stars to have stepped inside the squared circle. However, his glorious career was also full of injuries, ultimately leading to him hanging up his boots in 2019.

During a recent edition of The Kurt Angle Show, the Olympic Gold Medalist recalled taking down his pants in front of Vince McMahon to show how bruised he was after a match with Rob Van Dam, where he tore his hamstring, groin, and ab muscles:

"I went to the next day, we had TV. We had three house shows before the TV. Next day, we had to go to SmackDown and I showed up early at the writers meeting. I walked into the meeting room and the people, the writers were behind me and Vince was in front of me in a desk, the front of the room. And I walked, took my pants down all the way down to my ankles, all you could see is my balls and everything completely nude. And if they’re black, it’s black, my leg’s black all the way down to my foot."

The WWE Hall of Famer added that he soon left the company after the incident:

"Vince is like, 'Oh my god, I guess you’re not wrestling tonight,' I said no, I’m not, Vince, we need to have a meeting. That’s when I quit." [H/T- ITRwrestling]

Kurt Angle joined Impact Wrestling after leaving WWE

While Kurt Angle had an illustrious career, it was also injury-ridden, which resulted in him leaving WWE in 2006. Shortly after his match against RVD, the Olympic gold medalist was granted an early release from his contract for health reasons.

After leaving the global juggernaut, the Hall of Famer joined IMPACT Wrestling (fka TNA) in October 2006, where he became a six-time TNA World Heavyweight Championship while having some of the best bouts of his career.

Kurt Angle returned to WWE in 2017 after getting inducted into the company's Hall of Fame. He was appointed as RAW General Manager by Vince McMahon upon his return and even went on to wrestle in a few matches. Ultimately he hung up his boots after his bout against Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 35.

