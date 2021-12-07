Top AEW star issues message after Liv Morgan gets robbed of RAW Women's Title

Liv Morgan faced WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch in a title match on the show's main event tonight. Despite a valiant effort, Morgan was robbed of the RAW Women's Title when Big Time Becks cheated by grabbing the rope to pin her.

Following her heartbreaking loss, Morgan's close friend and top AEW star Ruby Soho (f.k.a. Ruby Riott) sent a message to Liv on Twitter.

"No matter what, she’s a damn star! #WatchHer", said Ruby Soho.

Soho's support shouldn't come as a surprise as she was once part of the stable, The Riott Squad in WWE, along with Morgan and former WWE Superstar Sarah Logan.

Soho was released from her WWE contract and several other superstars on June 2, 2021, due to budget cuts. On the other hand, Logan was released from WWE the previous year during the COVID-19 pandemic.

While Morgan fell short tonight on RAW, her friend Ruby Soho has her sights set on another title. The former WWE Superstar recently advanced to the AEW TBS Championship Tournament semi-finals after securing a win over Kris Statlander and will now face Nyla Rose.

What's next for Liv Morgan?

WWE has been hyping the match between Liv Morgan and Becky Lynch on RAW. As mentioned above, Morgan put up a strong performance but fell prey to The Man's experience.

While Lynch has her own loyal supporters despite being a heel, Morgan has also become one of the most popular female stars in WWE. It was evident that the loss did not sit well with the fans present at the FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennesee.

If Morgan's fans are lucky, WWE might have a title rematch planned for the two superstars. For the time being, Liv Morgan will have to prepare herself while looking towards the future.

Edited by Angana Roy