Top AEW star says Randy Orton's headlock is better than most wrestlers' full matches

The wrestling community is celebrating Randy Orton's 20th anniversary in WWE, and The Viper was the superstar in focus during a recent episode of the Busted Open podcast.

Mark Henry was all praise for Orton's in-ring work and claimed that the RAW Superstar's headlock was more pleasing to watch than the entire matches of other wrestlers.

Henry stated that Orton made every move count in his matches and was in awe of the sheer effort that his former WWE colleague put into his craft. Here's what Mark Henry had to say about one-half of the RAW Tag Team Champions:

"Randy Orton grabbing a headlock is better than most people's entire matches because people, you see people lock up, and they go behind, and they grab a headlock, and then you shoot him off, and then you give him a tackle. No! If Randy grabs the head, he cranks it! He goes down to one knee and deadweights you, and takes you over. And then he's turning and pulling your head back," explained Mark Henry. [37:33 - 38:06]

Randy has mastered the art of wrestling as he can even make a simple headlock look incredibly special during a match, and Mark Henry commended Orton's versatility as a performer.

"That is Randy Orton in a nutshell," continued Henry. "The effort that he puts into a headlock, he puts into everything else. So, if he can make a damn headlock look interesting, then think about the rest of his game." [38:09 - 38:25]

Randy Orton feels he has just hit his prime as a WWE Superstar

The RK-Bro member has been one of WWE's most dependable stars for 20 years, and during a recent interview, he vowed to outlast other wrestlers of his generation as he intends to shatter more records in the future.

The former WWE champion said that he had just hit his prime at the age of 42 and has no plans of slowing down his career.

While Randy Orton has already created an enviable legacy in professional wrestling, the veteran superstar still has several years left as an active contributor to WWE.

Where would you rank Orton amongst the most excellent workers of the past 20 years? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Lennard Surrao