"Welcome to the team"- Current AEW star discloses Triple H's reaction to his WWE tryout

AEW star Daniel Garcia shared details about his WWE tryout and what Triple H said to him afterward.

The Jericho Appreciation Society member is one of the most talented wrestlers of this generation. He made a special appearance for the Stamford-based promotion in July 2018 on an episode of 205 Live, during which he lost against Drew Gulak. Last year, he also participated in a WWE tryout before signing with AEW in October.

Speaking about his WWE tryout on the Talk is Jericho podcast, Garcia revealed that Shawn Michaels and Road Dogg appreciated his performance. The AEW star also detailed his interaction with Triple H:

“I thought I did really well. They asked me to stay another extra day to have a squash match on NXT against Tyler Rust. The match went really well. I remember I went through the back and Shawn Michaels loved it, Road Dogg loved it, and A-Train loved it. Triple H shook my hand and said, ‘Welcome to the team.’ I think he thought I was signed, but I wasn’t at the time. In my mind, I’m like, ‘I guess I’m going to NXT.’” (h/t- WrestlingNews.com)

Daniel Garcia revealed that he felt disrespected during WWE talks

Daniel Garcia also shed some light on his match with the Stamford-based promotion. The current PWG Champion locked horns with Drew Gulak in a singles contest. The match took place on the 205 Live brand:

“I did actually work for WWE. I wrestled Drew Gulak on 205 Live in like a 15 second match. He beat me up pretty bad. It was pretty nasty, pretty ruthless. Then I had a WWE tryout in January of last year, so 2021, and I had a match on NXT right after the tryout. I did one loop of Dark in September of 2020, and then I had my tryout in January of 2021,” Garcia said.

Forbidden Drain🚪 @DrainBamager Daniel Garcia on working WWE dates: "I talked to Canyon Ceman right before I left. He said, ‘Hey, let me know if any other place has interest because we’ll sign you sooner.’ In my mind. I’m like, that’s disrespectful to me. If you want to sign me, just sign me." Daniel Garcia on working WWE dates: "I talked to Canyon Ceman right before I left. He said, ‘Hey, let me know if any other place has interest because we’ll sign you sooner.’ In my mind. I’m like, that’s disrespectful to me. If you want to sign me, just sign me." https://t.co/JsLU95w45E

Although Garcia's performance was appreciated by Triple H and other NXT higher-ups, the rising star felt disrespected by the company when Canyon Ceman told him that they would sign him quicker if he had interest from any other company:

“I talked to Canyon Ceman right before I left. He said, ‘Let me know if any other place has interest because we’ll sign you sooner.’ In my mind. I’m like, that’s disrespectful to me. If you want to sign me, just sign me."

Before getting released last year, Ceman was the Senior Director of Talent Development for the Sports Entertainment Juggernaut. Meanwhile, Garcia is now a full-time performer for AEW and a member of the faction headed by Chris Jericho.

What did Bret Hart think of AEW doing a tournament to honor his brother? We asked the Hitman here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far