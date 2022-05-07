Top babyface returns after 15 months and puts Charlotte Flair on notice

This week on SmackDown, Ronda Rousey wasn't the only one to put Charlotte Flair on notice. After weeks of promos and vignettes, we finally saw a big return after 15 months of a superstar who previously feuded with The Queen.

The superstar in question is none other than Lacey Evans. Evans, who hasn't been in a non-vignette segment since February 2021, finally made her appearance, briefly interacting with the crowd before her segment ended. Before that, however, she put Charlotte Flair on notice.

They had a feud with each other in February 2021 and all rumors indicated that they would have a bout at WrestleMania 37. However, due to Evans' pregnancy announcement, WWE scrapped the feud altogether.

She has been away since then, and it was only post-WrestleMania 38 when WWE began airing vignettes of her return. The big difference is that she is now being presented as a babyface.

What's interesting to note is that Evans' character has been receiving a polarizing reaction online, while getting a positive reaction from the live audience present. Her story of adversity, losing a parent, having a struggling single parent, becoming a mother, and to top it all off - being an ex-marine is what has been used to present her as a face.

However, the repetition of it has led to a section of fans getting tired of it. She appeared on SmackDown this week and would get a pop from the crowd, and that was all there was to it.

