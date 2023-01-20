Top Bollywood star wants to act in a movie with WWE Superstar Gunther (Exclusive)

Renowned Bollywood star and host of WWE Super Dhamaal, Sharman Joshi, wants to share screen space with Intercontinental Champion Gunther in a movie.

It's no secret that the Ring General is one of wrestling's most terrifying and feared performers. He has put his coveted IC title on the line against various opponents, most recently against Braun Strowman on last week's SmackDown.

Gunther has been so successful of late that he has now even caught the attention of bonafide Bollywood Superstar Sharman Joshi.

In a chat with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Joshi confessed to being a fan of Gunther and added that he would like to act in a movie with the WWE SmackDown star.

"Gunther only. With his fan following and all, it'll help my movie. Plus, the fact that I'm his fan serves all purposes," said Sharman Joshi. (4:49 - 4:57)

When asked about what excites him about Gunther the most, Sharman was quick to say that the Austrian Superstar had everything it took to be a top guy.

"The fact that he's the reigning champion (Intercontinental) right now. He got what it takes, obviously," added Joshi. (5:02 - 5:06)

Sharman Joshi has lots on his plate apart from WWE Super Dhamaal

A mere look at Sharman Joshi's filmography is enough to show that there hasn't been a performer as versatile as him in recent memory.

From major blockbusters like Rang De Basanti and 3 Idiots to slice-of-life gems like Ferrari Ki Sawaari and Life in a Metro, Joshi has proved his acting mettle across genres, and he's only getting started now.

In the same conversation, Sharman Joshi opened up about his upcoming projects. He revealed that his maiden production venture, Congratulations, a Gujarati film he has also acted in, is scheduled to release on February 3rd.

"I have six projects lined up. God has been kind, some really exciting work I have done. And my first production is also up for release on February 3rd. It's a Gujarati production called Congratulations. Apart from that, there's a web show called Kafas; there's a web movie called Penthouse. And there are a couple of feature films. One is an adaptation of Sound of Music. Not an adaptation, but we have brought the rights to the adaptation. It's inspired from there." (11:04 - 11:43)

Apart from that, Joshi has several more projects, including a web show and a host of Hindi films in the pipeline.

