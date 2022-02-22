Top champion admits to wanting a match against Finn Balor since debuting on WWE main roster

WWE Superstar Damian Priest is excited to defend his United States Championship against Finn Balor on RAW next week. He also admitted to wanting a match against The Prince ever since he arrived on the red brand.

Priest squared off against Shelton Benjamin in an encounter on the latest edition of WWE RAW. Following his victory, he issued an open challenge and demanded that a world championship-caliber superstar step up to the task.

His open challenge was promptly answered by Finn Balor, who made a huge return on RAW this week. Priest opened up about how proud he is to hold the United States Championship.

"You know before I won the United States Championship... Man, I am so proud to hold this. I beat plenty of former world champions,'' said Priest. ''And that's something to be proud of, and I am. (...) I want to continue proving that I am worthy of this championship, and I need that caliber.''

He went on to explain how much he has been looking forward to facing Finn Balor.

''Now Finn Balor, that's somebody since I joined the RAW roster I have been looking forward to squaring off with him. So, I am excited about next Monday Night RAW. How do I feel about going up against him? Just like I have with everyone else, Damian Priest remains United Staes Champion," continued Damian Priest.

You can watch the champion's full backstage interview below:

Finn Balor teams up with former rival on WWE RAW

NXT 2.0 Superstar Tommaso Ciampa arrived on the red brand to square off against Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode. The match set up Finn Balor's huge return after weeks of missing action on WWE television, as he teamed up with Ciampa to take on the Dirty Dawgs.

Balor and Ciampa's storied history dates back to their time together on the Black and Gold version of NXT. The two were once bitter rivals but did well together as a tag team on RAW this week.

They delivered an excellent performance inside the ring during their match against Ziggler and Roode. The match did well to set the tone for Balor's future run. Meanwhle, Ciampa is now set to square off against Dolph Ziggler in a match tonight for a shot at Bron Breakker's NXT Championship.

Who do you think will walk out with the United States Championship next week? Sound off below!

