"It's huge" - Top champion credits Brock Lesnar for special title win in WWE

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley is currently enjoying his second reign with the title, and he discussed the difference between the two victories.

Lashley first won the title last year after dethroning The Miz. He then enjoyed a good reign with it and eventually lost the gold to Big E. The All Mighty regained the championship at Royal Rumble after defeating Brock Lesnar.

During his interview with Bleacher Report, Bobby Lashley compared the two world title wins and shared his thoughts on what sets them apart. While he thinks winning the title for the first time allowed him to break barriers, he admitted that the second one was 'much more special' due to Lesnar.

Lashley said he always wanted to face The Beast Incarnate, and he finally had the chance to face his long-term target.

"The first time you win it is always that shock of winning it for the first time. It's breaking that barrier, getting to that next level. This time was a little bit different, however; the person I had to beat to get it made it that much more special. Those were two big goals I had coming back: definitely to win the WWE Championship and then to have that match with Brock that everybody's been wanting for years. It's huge. This has been a great year for me," said Lashley.

Bobby Lashley on potentially facing Brock Lesnar again in WWE

The All Mighty also stated that the feud between him and Brock Lesnar is far from over. This Saturday, Lashley will square off against Lesnar and four other RAW Superstars in the Elimination Chamber match. As per reports, the two are also expected to face each other at a mega event at MSG next month.

The WWE Champion admitted to having bad blood with Lesnar and feels that the two superstars need a few more matches to settle their feud. It is worth noting that Lashley did not pick up a clean victory at Royal Rumble.

Universal Champion Roman Reigns' interference, coupled with Paul Heyman's betrayal, certainly influenced Brock Lesnar's title loss. The latter then went on to win the Royal Rumble match later that night.

He has decided to challenge Reigns for his title at WrestleMania 38. However, Lesnar wants to face The Tribal Chief in a Champion vs. Champion match at The Show of Shows and thus, is determined to take back his gold from Lashley.

