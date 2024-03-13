Top champion kidnapped during WWE show

A current champion was kidnapped tonight during a latest WWE show.

After becoming the NXT Champion, Ilja Dragunov has proved to be a fighting champion. He isn't afraid of putting his title on the line against anyone who wants a shot.

When it looked like Carmelo Hayes would be next in line to face Ilja Dragunov, Tony D'Angelo inserted himself into the title picture to set up a number-one contender's match last week. D'Angelo secured the victory with some sly tricks.

Tonight on WWE NXT, Tony D'Angelo was having dinner with his family while discussing the events that transpired last week. Ilja Dargunov interrupted them to have a conversation with Tony.

The NXT Champion congratulated his challenger on his win last week. He said that Tony has everything, but he only has the NXT Title and will do everything he can to retain it.

Tony then admitted he liked Ilja before Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo and Luca Crusifino kidnapped Dragunov and seemingly placed him in the trunk of their car before Tony got in and drove away.

Tony took him to a bridge and told him he couldn't walk into his restaurant without punishment. He claimed Ilja struck fear into the hearts of his opponents, but he could end everything with the snap of his fingers.

Ilja then dared him to do so, and Tony said he would. D'Angelo then asked him to find his way before he walked away.

Expand Tweet

This recent confrontation between Tony D'Angelo and Ilja Dragunov should make their title match at WWE NXT Stand & Deliver more interesting.

Poll : Do you think Tony D'Angelo will win the NXT Championship? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion