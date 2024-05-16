Top champion open to creating new "unstoppable" faction with Logan Paul and 3 other WWE stars

WWE Tag Team Champion Austin Theory is open to forming a new faction on SmackDown. He revealed he would name it "Look at Us" because all potential group members are "good-looking."

At WrestleMania XL, Theory and his tag team partner, Grayson Waller, captured the WWE Tag Team Title (SmackDown Tag Team Championship). Meanwhile, Logan Paul currently holds the United States Championship. While all three superstars are active on SmackDown, Pretty Deadly is also on the blue brand's roster.

In an interview with Ringside Podcast, Theory was asked whether he would be open to creating a faction with Waller, Paul, and Pretty Deadly. The 26-year-old liked the idea and claimed it would be "unstoppable."

"When you talk about that faction, man, everybody's just good-looking, man. Everybody's so good-looking, man, and talented and knows what they're doing, you know, everybody can speak, everybody can put it down in that ring. I mean, unstoppable. I agree. I think that is a great idea, you know. I mean, I would just call the team, I was gonna say I'd say the name would be 'Look at Us.' That's it. Team 'Look at Us' because you just gotta look at us. That's it, man, easy," he said. [12:20 - 12:53]

Austin Theory and Grayson Waller are not on the WWE King and Queen of the Ring card

While Pretty Deadly has been inactive for nearly a month, Austin Theory and Grayson Waller defended their Tag Team Championship on SmackDown about two weeks ago against The Street Profits. Since then, they have also competed in title matches at multiple live events. However, they are not on the King and Queen of the Ring card.

Meanwhile, United States Champion Logan Paul is scheduled to compete in Saudi Arabia. The Maverick will face Cody Rhodes in a Champion vs. Champion at the upcoming premium live event.

Theory and Waller have previously helped Paul handle his business. It would be interesting to see if the three superstars would join forces with Pretty Deadly to form a faction.

