"Somebody has to shut him up"- Top Champion on putting Theory in his place on WWE RAW

WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley commented on his tag team match against Theory on RAW.

This week on the red brand, Bobby Lashley teamed up with Drew McIntyre to take on Sheamus and Theory. The match was set up after Brawling Brutes interrupted the singles match between McIntyre and the Money in the Bank winner. Lashley secured victory for his team by making Vince McMahon's prodigy submit to the Hurt Lock.

Speaking on RAW Talk, The All Mighty stated that although he likes the up-and-coming star, he needed to be humbled as he's going around picking fights he can't win.

"I had to do it to him because somebody has to shut him up. He's going around p*ssing a lot of people off. Thing is, is that I really like that kid. I think he has a tremendous amount of potential. I think he's going to go straight up to the top, but his problem is he is taking too big of jumps too early on in his career. Another thing is he has to humble himself and if he doesn't, I'll be the one to do it. Just put him back in his place so that he can understand that it's a walk. It's not a run, it's not a sprint, it's a walk. You don't jump up to the All Mighty that quick because when you jump up to All Mighty, bad things happen," Lashley said. (from 1:55 to 2:25)

Theory is a marked man in WWE

Wall seems to be closing in on the former United States Champion as he has been confronted by four former/current WWE Champions in the last few days.

Last week on SmackDown, Brock Lesnar came out after the main event and attacked Theory with his Money in the Bank briefcase. The Beast Incarnate also delivered multiple F5s to the former NXT star to close the show.

Theory also had an altercation with Roman Reigns on RAW, where The Tribal Chief made it clear that Vince McMahon is no longer around to protect the former and will face the wrath of Reigns if he doesn't stop running his mouth.

Spartaprime @Spartaprime #AcknowledgeMe Who's Your Daddy! Chants lead to Roman Reigns Warning Austin Theory " If he Keeps Messing Up the Tribal Chief is going to be his Daddy". Rough night for theory 🤣🤣🤣 #WWERaw Who's Your Daddy! Chants lead to Roman Reigns Warning Austin Theory " If he Keeps Messing Up the Tribal Chief is going to be his Daddy". Rough night for theory 🤣🤣🤣#WWERaw #AcknowledgeMe https://t.co/jiSNpWdkDY

The rising star will also face Bobby Lashley at WWE SummerSlam for the latter's coveted title. The former WWE Champion defeated the former NXT star at Money in the Bank to kickstart his third reign as the United States Championship.

