Top champion steals victory to retain title over Bobby Lashley and WWE Superstar at Backlash

WWE United States Champion Austin Theory took advantage to retain his title over Bobby Lashley and Bronson Reed in a triple-threat match at Backlash 2023.

Theory poked as many wolves in the Monday Night RAW locker room after successfully defending his United States Title against John Cena at WWE WrestleMania 39.

He reignited his feud with The All Mighty culminating in a singles title match on RAW. After Bronson Reed interfered in the bout, it ended in a no contest, prompting WWE to announce a triple threat match between the three men at Backlash.

Lashley quickly controlled the first half of this fight, flinging Austin Theory around. Reed followed suit, catching Bobby Lashley with a super kick outside the ring before demonstrating his aerial prowess and diving on The All Mighty.

The 25-year-old briefly shifted momentum in his favor by hitting the top rope, causing Reed to lose equilibrium. Theory was then caught in the Hurt Lock, which snapped up as Theory pushed himself off the ropes.

In the contest's final moments, Bronson Reed tried a moonsault but failed spectacularly, prompting Bobby Lashley to land a spear on him. Before The All Mighty could make the cover and win, Theory threw him out of the ring, executing the pin to retain his title successfully.

It remains to be seen if the former WWE Champion and the US Champion will continue their rivalry following the 2023 draft.

