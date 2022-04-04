Top champion takes a shot at Ronda Rousey following her loss at WrestleMania 38

Ronda Rousey's loss at WrestleMania 38 was somewhat surprising. While many believed that she was going to be the next in line to get the SmackDown Women's Championship, that's not what happened.

Instead, Charlotte Flair retained the title by defeating Rousey - albeit in a controversial way. It didn't change the fact that The Baddest Woman on the Planet suffered her second defeat at WrestleMania, making her record 1-2 overall. There have been rumors that Rousey wasn't pleased at the fact that she wouldn't be headlining The Show of Shows.

One woman who succeeded at The Grandest Stage of Them All, however, was Bianca Belair. The EST of WWE got her vengeance against Becky Lynch as she dethroned her to have a second WrestleMania moment in a row and became the RAW Women's Champion.

On Instagram, Belair showed off the battle scar, i.e the swollen eye that happened as a result of Lynch's botch. In one story, she took a very subtle shot at Ronda Rousey:

The Brass Ring @TheBrassRing1 Bianca is already setting her sights on Ronda Bianca is already setting her sights on Ronda https://t.co/MLM4rvtwXb

This was a clever shot to take and Rousey is one of the biggest money match-ups for any woman in WWE. Given how Bianca Belair has been positioned on RAW and SmackDown, it wouldn't be surprising to see her challenge Rousey at some point.

Ronda Rousey is expected to continue her WWE run

Ronda Rousey's WWE run isn't expected to have concluded already. The 2022 Women's Royal Rumble winner lost controversially, and although she may not return immediately, it seems as though she will be returning at some point.

And championship success may not be too far for her as well. Many believed that WWE would continue the Rousey-Lynch storyline from 2019, but the company opted to have the Charlotte Flair rematch from Survivor Series 2018.

Ronda Rousey is expected to cross paths with Big Time Becks at some point, and it could happen at WrestleMania 39 in Hollywood. Bianca Belair, on the other hand, could remain on top of RAW for the coming year.

AJ Styles spoke to Sportskeeda about Edge ahead of the big WrestleMania showdown. Catch it here.

Edited by Kaushik Das