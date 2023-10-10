Becky Lynch’s WWE RAW status following graphic injury

On September 30th, at NXT No Mercy, Becky Lynch defeated Tiffany Stratton to retain the NXT Women's Championship in a high-octane WWE match contested under Extreme Rules.

She later revealed on Tuesday night that both she and Stratton are feeling the effects of the brutal bout, adding that they weren't medically cleared to compete. There were some injury concerns surrounding The Man's situation.

However, those speculations can be put to rest as WWE is still advertising Becky Lynch vs. Tegan Nox for tonight's edition of the red brand. The show is scheduled to emanate from the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska.

Check out a screengrab below from WWE's official webpage:

Becky Lynch vs. Tegan Nox will happen on Monday Night RAW

Becky Lynch will also defend the NXT Women's Championship against Lyra Valkyria on October 24th at Halloween Havoc Night 1. The WrestleMania headliner has brought eyes to the NXT shows of late. Her title defense against Tiffany Stratton was singled out for praise.

With a plethora of fresh challengers for The Man, it remains to be seen how far and long she can go as the NXT Women's Champion. WrestleMania 40 is not too far away.

Becky Lynch or Bayley is the WrestleMania dream match of 21-year-old WWE star

Roxxane Perez fought Lyra Valkyria and Indi Hartwell in a triple threat a few days ago to determine The Man's challenger for Halloween Havoc. During an appearance on 5 Minutes of Fame with Booker T, the former NXT Women's Champion disclosed that either Becky Lynch or Bayley are her top picks for a WrestleMania opponent:

"WrestleMania dream match? Probably either Bayley or Becky. There are my two favorite Four Horsewomen growing up, so I think that that would be super full circle. I met them both as a kid, like as a wrestling fan, and to work with them now is really, really crazy. Like I said, it just goes to show, you just put in the work and keep grinding and keep putting things into existence, and it's all possible." [H/T: Fightful]

Roxxane Perez dethroned Mandy Rose on the December 13, 2022, edition of NXT. The title change and the latter's subsequent release shocked the wrestling world. The 21-year-old later dropped the belt to Indi Hartwell on April 1, 2023, at NXT Stand & Deliver.

Any matches you would like to see featuring NXT Women's Champion Becky Lynch? Sound off in the comments section below.