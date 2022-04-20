"Monday, you'll see me"- Top Dolla (A. J. Francis) announces TV appearance next week (Exclusive)

Former WWE Superstar Top Dolla (real-life A. J. Francis) said he will appear on TV next Monday but refused to disclose more information about the same.

He was let go by WWE in November last year, shortly after being called up to the main roster. Francis was a member of the faction Hit Row, which also included Shane Strickland, Ashante Adonis and B-Fab.

Dolla recently appeared on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted podcast with Dr. Chris Featherstone. During the final moments of the interview, he made a big announcement about his immediate future.

"Oh! People don't notice but you're gonna see me on Monday. I'm gonna let you figure out. It ain't gonna be on the channels that most wrestlers are on, 'cause I'm not most wrestlers. Just, Monday, you'll see me. Trust me," he said. [19:45-20:10]

The Hit Row member last wrestled at the GCW For The Culture 2022 show, where he teamed up with Tehuti Miles in a losing effort against O'Shay Edwards and Shane Taylor.

Top Dolla and the rest of the Hit Row members were drafted to WWE SmackDown

Hit Row impressed the WWE Universe during their stint in NXT. During the 2021 WWE Draft, Hit Row was drafted to SmackDown. The stable wrestled only one match during its stay on the blue brand.

On the October 22, 2021, episode of SmackDown, Isaiah 'Swerve' Scott and Top Dolla defeated Daniel Williams and Dustin Lawyer in a tag team match.

On November 4, B-Fab was released by WWE. 15 days later, the rest of the group was let go as well. It remains to be seen whether the group will reunite in any other promotion in the near future.

