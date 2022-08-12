Top Dolla and more released WWE superstars rumored for a SmackDown return 

Former Hit Row members Top Dolla and Ashante Adonis are rumored to be returning on this week's SmackDown.

According to reports from PWInsider, the former members of Hit Row might be on their way back to the Blue Brand. As mentioned earlier, the two, along with their other faction members, were released soon after they were called up to the main roster. As the report has stated, there are no reports of B-Fab making a return. The former American Football player has also been very outspoken about making a return to WWE.

Last year, several talents were released from WWE due to budget cuts. The list included the entire faction of Hit Row, including Isaiah 'Swerve' Scott, Top Dolla, Ashante The Adonis, and B-Fab.

Isaiah Scott has signed with AEW and is currently one-half of the AEW tag team champions along with the Limitless Kieth Lee, who was also released from the company. Scott and Lee may not be able to return to WWE soon, but some of the other released talents may be on their way back to WWE.

More superstars to follow Top Dolla?

If indeed the reports are true, the arrival of the former members of Hit Row will be a great addition to the already stacked roster of SmackDown. Triple H may have a lot more tricks up his sleeve and give more oppurtunities for released superstars.

Ever since Triple H took full creative control of WWE, we have seen several released superstars make their way back into the company. Dakota Kai returned along with Bayley and Io Shirai (Iyo Sky) at this year's SummerSlam. Former NXT Champion Karrion Kross made a shocking return to SmackDown with his wife Scarlett.

This past Monday on RAW we also saw the surprising arrival of Dexter Lumis.

