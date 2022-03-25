"I don't think they gave us a chance" - Top Dolla opens up about his WWE main roster experience

Former WWE Superstar AJ Francis (F.K.A Top Dolla) recently spoke about how some up-and-coming talent from NXT are denied opportunities when they get to the main roster.

With the vast number of superstars that WWE has, many NXT call-ups over the years have not been given the same opportunity to make a name for themselves on the main roster as other superstars. AJ Francis is one of them as his main roster run, along with his teammates from Hit Row, lasted just two weeks.

In an interview with Solo Wrestling's Ignatius Grifol, AJ Francis stated how he and the group were not given any opportunity to shine on the main roster, compared to how they were booked in NXT.

"They didn't give us any opportunities, but they have given other people a lot of opportunities to shine. They didn't give it to us. We had three… New Day, Sami Zayn, Jinder Mahal, squash match. We had four segments in total on the main campus. They gave us a lot of opportunities in NXT but only 4 on the main roster. I don't think they gave us a chance or took us seriously. But at the same time they gave them to others, it's not that they don't give anyone opportunities, it's how often, how consistently and for how long." H/T Solo Wrestling

Compared to their booking on the main roster, Hit Row was positioned at the top of the card in NXT. After the group was released, the stable reunited at an independent wrestling show under the new name, HitMakerz.

Aleister Black on NXT talent struggling to make an impact on WWE's main roster

Aleister Black was also one of the many stars who flourished in NXT but could not find success on the main roster.

During his time on the black and gold brand, Black was involved in compelling storylines with superstars like Adam Cole, Johnny Gargano and Andrade, and he eventually also captured the NXT Championship.

But after a stagnant run on the main roster, Black was released in June 2021. Speaking to Renee Paquette on The Oral Sessions, the Dutchman gave his opinion on why many NXT talents struggle to make it on the main roster.

"I think one of the main issues is that there [are] too many cooks in the kitchen," Black said. "Whereas Hunter [Triple H] has a vision and oversees the entire vision with his team. He always puts his ear to the ground and he communicates very one-on-one with his talent and everybody shares his vision. Where I feel the main roster, a lot of people think that they know Vince's [McMahon] vision, they haven't closely followed the people that are being brought up." H/T ComicBook.com

Following his release, Black signed for AEW, making his debut for the company in July of 2021. Now performing under the ring name Malakai Black, he is currently the leader of the stable 'The House of Black'.

The stable also includes Black's former tag team partner Brody King and former WWE superstar Buddy Matthews (F.K.A Buddy Murphy).

