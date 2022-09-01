WWE Superstar discloses that he sat at ringside for Roman Reigns' victory at WrestleMania 32

Did you know that a future WWE Superstar was sitting ringside when Roman Reigns defeated Triple H for the title at WrestleMania 32?

When a star like The Tribal Chief steps into the squared circle, he could never truly know who might be watching live in attendance. Sometimes, the people watching are future stars witnessing the steps they're set to follow.

Hit Row were guests this morning on WWE's The Bump to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked about who their favorite wrestlers were growing up, Top Dolla decided to take the answer in another direction. He revealed that he sat ringside when Roman Reigns defeated Triple H for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 32 in Dallas, Texas.

"Honestly, I've already said who my two favorites were growing up, but there's video evidence of you go watch WrestleMania 32. I'm in the fourth row; I'm wearing a Roman Reigns shirt as he's facing Triple H for the WWE title in the main event in Dallas," Top Dolla revealed. "You can see my big bald head as clear as day behind the two of them fighting. So like I said, I've been a fan my whole life, all the way up until the day that I signed, and I'm still a fan. I mean, I'm still a fan of guys that are here. That don't mean I can't beat him in the fight, but I'm still a fan of them. You know what I'm saying?" [Timestamp: 55:08 - 55:41]

Roman Reigns celebrates two years of WWE Universal Champion

The Tribal Chief has had quite the run on top of the WWE over the last several years, but his most recent run as The Head of the Table is the most impressive.

Reigns crossed the two-year milestone as WWE Universal Champion this week, and he took to social media to celebrate the accomplishment. Tweeting out:

"A run like never before. Success in every single measure and in every category. This is what the Top of the Mountain looks like so Acknowledge and appreciate it," Roman Reigns wrote.

What do you make of Top Dolla's comments? Do you think Reigns' title run will extend past Clash at the Castle on Saturday? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

If you use any of the quotes above, please credit WWE's The Bump with a link back to this article for the transcription.

