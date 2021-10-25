Top Dolla reveals reaction from some AEW Stars for his diss track on The Young Bucks

AJ Francis, aka Top Dolla, recently spoke about his Twitter feud with The Young Bucks on his podcast Jobbing Out with Glenn Clark and Brandon Linton.

The SmackDown Superstar revealed the reaction of his AEW friends on the diss track he made for The Young Bucks.

“I can tell you that I got my friends from that other company calling me telling me 'thank you'. It ain’t got nothing to do with companies, it’s people, and there’s people on both sides that bang with me, and there’s people on both sides that bang with other people. That’s just your prerogative but, at the end of the day, everything that I’m doing is to promote my name and my group because, once again, I ain’t said nobody names still to this day."

Talking about The Young Bucks, Top Dolla added:

"That’s the craziest part, they felt the need to come and say my name on their show. How pathetic is that? How you give me a free promo and I gave you none,” said Top Dolla. (H/T-wrestlinginc)

The feud between Top Dolla and The Young Bucks has been going on for a while, with both sides trading subtle barbs on Twitter. Top Dolla, who had a career in music long before he got into pro-wrestling, turned it up a notch by releasing a diss track on the Jackson Brothers.

The son is titled FRAN¢Style Friday 129 aka SNEAKER DI$$ in a reference to the sneakerhead beef with The Young Bucks on Twitter this month. Also, the song is recorded over the beat to the Let Me In single released by rapper Young Buck in his 2004 album G-Unit.

Top Dolla believes The Young bucks let their "Twitter minions gas them up"

As noted above, the AEW EVPs and Top Dolla of Hit Row took a few shots at each other via Twitter this month over who’s the more legitimate sneakerhead.

Last week on Thursday, Top Dolla was trending all day on Twitter for which the Bucks took credit.

The former NXT Star believes the Jackson brothers let their "Twitter minions gas them up".

“The craziest part about all of this is I used to go watch them cats [Young Bucks], and they just got in their feelings because they let their Twitter minions gas them up. And they realized very quickly, I’m not the one to play with. The thing is, to me, when they first did the NXT bio, I was like, oh, that’s rude. I’m not even in NXT anymore, and I know that you know that. So for you to do that, kind of felt like you were saying I should still be in NXT or you just want to s*** on NXT for no reason, which is A, disrespectful and B, unnecessary," Top Dolla said. (h/t: WrestlingInc)

This constant banter amongst the members of the two rival companies has certainly added a new mix to their 'war'.

