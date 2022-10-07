Top Dolla reacts to former Intercontinental Champion joining SmackDown's commentary team

WWE Superstar Top Dolla has reacted to SmackDown's new announce team. Former Intercontinental Champion Wade Barrett will be joining Michael Cole on the commentary desk for the blue brand.

The company revealed the changes to the announce teams of all three brands. Some of the most noteworthy changes were - Barrett joining the blue brand's commentary desk, NXT, Famer Booker T replacing the star on NXT and Jimmy Smith leaving RAW. Smith will be replaced by Kevin Patrick, who will join Byron Saxton and Corey Graves. Finally, Cathy Kelly re-signed with the company and will be a backstage interviewer on the red brand.

The former leader of The Nexus joined NXT as the brand's color commentator in August 2020, replacing Mauro Ranallo. He was flanked by Vic Joseph, who will continue with his duties on the brand. Top Dolla recently took to Twitter to react to the announce team on Friday Nights.

"We Winnin’ on Dis Side #SmackDown" he tweeted

Top Dolla and his faction Hit Row most recently appeared on TV on the September 30 episode of SmackDown. He teamed up with Ashante "Thee" Adonis to take on and defeat Los Lotharios, Angel and Humberto.

Wade Barrett responds to the news of him joining the SmackDown commentary desk

As stated above, Wade Barrett will be leaving his duties on the NXT announce desk to join the one on Friday Nights. He will be partnering veteran commentator Michael Cole.

The man formerly known as Bad News Barrett had an impactful in-ring career in WWE. After winning Season 1 of NXT (back when it was a game show), he appeared with the other participants and "invaded" Monday Night RAW on July 7th 2010 On the night, The Nexus dissected the ring and attacked John Cena.

The following six years he spent in the company never quite lived up to the promise of that first night on the main roster. However, he did achieve a lot before his 2016 departure. Barrett is a 5-time Intercontinental Champion and the 2015 King of the Ring.

Responding to the announcement of his new role on SmackDown, Barrett wrote a short note about how excited he is about his new job.

"BOOM! Excited to bleed blue on #SmackDown alongside the GOAT @MichaelCole for a little while! What a crazy opportunity.. And THANK YOU #WWENXT .. I’ll be back!"

Wade Barrett's role on the blue brand might be short-lived, as Pat McAfee is expected to take his seat on the commentary table after his duties with College GameDay end in December/January.

