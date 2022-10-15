"I see y'all still want beef" - Top Dolla releases diss track on WWE SmackDown stars

WWE Superstar AJ "Top Dolla" Francis of Hit Row has released a diss track directed towards Legado Del Fantasma.
Legado Del Fantasma is a faction comprising Santos Escobar, Jaoquin Wilde, Cruz Del Toro, and Zelina Vega. They debuted on the main roster last week and attacked Hit Row during their entrance. The stable previously had a brief feud with Maximum Male Models before Legado Del Fantasma took issue with them.
Top Dolla released a diss track earlier today and warned the group ahead of tonight's SmackDown. Here are some lyrics from the track. You can check it out in the video below:
"Legado, I see y'all still want beef, that's cool I'm gonna come find your a** at SmackDown," rapped Top Dolla. "Ready or not here we come, you chose the wrong one, I'm the chosen one. And no, I don't mean like Drew McIntyre, y'all could have just said hi if y'all were that inspired. We left y'all in NXT and like a hood oven y'all stood by us to make sure you could get some heat." [0:39-1:00]
The WWE Universe reacts to the diss track
The wrestling world has reacted to Top Dolla's new diss track, and many are fans of the song. WWE on Fox tweeted that AJ chose violence and chaos with his new track.
Musician Josiah Williams responded to the Tweet and noted that the disclaimer at the beginning of the video was his favorite part. Top Dolla warned that the song was done in character at the start of the track.
Some members of the WWE Universe noted that they are fans of Santos Escobar from Legado Del Fantasma but also enjoyed Top Dolla's song.
WWE initially released Hit Row in November 2021. The stable's leader Swerve Strickland signed with All Elite Wrestling and has become a star on his own. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Hit Row on SmackDown.
Are you excited about the rivalry between Hit Row and Legado Del Fantasma? Let us know in the comments section below.
Could Logan Paul defeat Roman Reigns? It may not be impossible. A former WWE writer speaks here