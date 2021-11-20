Top Dolla responds to controversial reports following WWE release

Top Dolla was in a fiery mood following his WWE release as he responded to reports that his recent behavior rubbed off backstage people in WWE the wrong way.

Top Dolla, along with Isaiah 'Swerve' Scott and Ashante 'Thee' Adonis, was released as part of WWE's latest budget cuts. This came after B-Fab was released earlier this month in early November.

Hit Row had recently been drafted to SmackDown and were garnering a solid following after some interesting promo work and a unique gimmick. However, according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the former NFL star rubbed people in WWE the wrong way after some of his antics.

Top Dolla responded to the reports on Twitter:

"Here’s what rubs people the wrong way. -Standing up for your own. When Bri was released and I called the office myself to tell them they made a mistake. -Standing up for yourself. Ppl in the PC told me “Hit Row” wouldn’t work for a year and a half & I never took their advice."

A.J. Francis aka FRAN¢ @AJFrancis410



-Standing up for your own. When Bri was released and I called the office myself to tell them they made a mistake.



-Standing up for yourself. Ppl in the PC told me “Hit Row” wouldn’t work for a year and a half & I never took their advice. Cultaholic Wrestling @Cultaholic According to a new report, Top Dolla rubbed people the wrong way backstage in WWE cultaholic.com/posts/report-t… According to a new report, Top Dolla rubbed people the wrong way backstage in WWE cultaholic.com/posts/report-t… Here’s what rubs people the wrong way.-Standing up for your own. When Bri was released and I called the office myself to tell them they made a mistake.-Standing up for yourself. Ppl in the PC told me “Hit Row” wouldn’t work for a year and a half & I never took their advice. twitter.com/cultaholic/sta… Here’s what rubs people the wrong way.-Standing up for your own. When Bri was released and I called the office myself to tell them they made a mistake. -Standing up for yourself. Ppl in the PC told me “Hit Row” wouldn’t work for a year and a half & I never took their advice. twitter.com/cultaholic/sta…

Top Dolla was active on Twitter prior to his WWE release

Top Dolla has been an active personality on Twitter for the past few months, especially after his draft to WWE SmackDown as part of Hit Row.

In a recent feud with Jinder Mahal and his stooges, he released a rap song taking shots at the former WWE Champion that many people perceived as racist and offensive. Top Dolla proceeded to take the video down after the social media backlash towards his video.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The Hit Row member was never shy in taking to Twitter to express his views, especially when he took major shots at AEW EVPs and former tag team champions Young Bucks. He may have taken it a bit too far over the past few weeks. Whether it contributed to his release or not is best known to those involved, but he is a talented individual and should soon find a place within the music or wrestling industry.

Find out why Mick Foley said 'shame on you' to a former WWE writer here.

Edited by Genci Papraniku